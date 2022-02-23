Support Assistant (Part Time, Part Year) - St Mary's Site - Part-time

Start Date: Immediate

Pay: Salary range: £22,729 - £23,464 pro rata

We are keen to appoint an enthusiastic Support Assistant with a genuine passion in supporting students to achieve their full potential. Join us at St Mary’s where you’ll be central to our mission to help London’s most ambitious students achieve success.

CTK St Mary's is part of the Christ the King Sixth Forms group of three highly successful sixth forms located in south east London and Kent. As a sixth form centre for excellence, CTK St Mary's offers a wide range of both A Level and vocational courses. Located in Sidcup, on the Kent borders and surrounded by green playing fields, CTK St Mary’s students are inspired and motivated to succeed.

We are seeking to appoint to the position of Support Assistant at the St Mary’s site. You will provide highly efficient study support to students. This will primarily involve managing and supporting students in the Learning Resources Centre (LRC) or other designated support areas.

The successful candidate will have excellent communication and organisational skills and will be able to guide and manage individuals and groups of students. Awareness of the study needs of 16-19 year old students and the ability to work positively and proactively with such students is also key.

Join us to be inspired, be extraordinary, and be the best you can be.

For an application form and further details, please visit the vacancies page of our website https://www.ctk.ac.uk/vacancies/

If you have any queries, please contact 02082979433.

Closing Date: 24/02/2022 at 10:00

Interviews: Monday 28th February

Information about the school

Christ the King Sixth Forms is a family of three highly successful Catholic sixth forms located in South East London and Kent. Offering exceptional, expert teaching in a welcoming, friendly atmosphere, each CTK sixth forms creates an environment where high achievement is promoted and attained.

We are committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of all our students. You are advised that this post is subject to the Rehabilitation of Offenders Act 1974 (Exceptions) Order 1975 (Amendment) (England and Wales) Order 2020 and therefore this post is subject to an Enhanced Disclosure Application to the Disclosure and Barring Service (DBS).

