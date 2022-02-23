ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

I-4 Ultimate to open this weekend

By Amy Diaz
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

Orlando drivers will be able to take express lanes starting this Saturday, Feb 26 at 10am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u092B_0eMhphQs00
I-4 express lanes

The express lanes will stretch 21 miles from eastbound and westbound Kirkman road to Interstate 434.

While under its’ introductory period, the tolls will be 50 cents per segment, but the DOT says they expect the prices to be modified as they collect data in the upcoming weeks.

A total trip will cost $3 westbound and $3.50 eastbound as of right now.

Like many of the other Florida express lanes, drivers must have a transponder, like SunPass or E-pass, in order to drive through.

Transponders accepted: SunPass, E-Pass, EZ-Pass, peach pass, NC Quick Pass, and Leeway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FAxd0_0eMhphQs00
Sunpass
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PVGV5_0eMhphQs00

The lanes will not include a pay-by-plate or cash option and are subjected to a toll violation fee of $25 if no transponder is on the vehicle.

FDOT has set up a website to help drivers navigate the new lanes with an interactive map and a planning tool that lets you see your options when planning a trip on the interstate.

You can visit it here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDBO

Virginia man on electric skateboard killed by Florida driver, police say

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — A 40-year-old man riding an electric skateboard was killed on a South Florida road Friday night, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man, from Fairfax Virginia, was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported. The man, who was riding southbound aboard the two-wheeled vehicle, was found dead on North State Road A1A near the Breakers Landing townhomes northeast of Fort Pierce, the newspaper reported.
SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
19K+
Followers
52K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy