I-4 Ultimate to open this weekend

Orlando drivers will be able to take express lanes starting this Saturday, Feb 26 at 10am.

I-4 express lanes

The express lanes will stretch 21 miles from eastbound and westbound Kirkman road to Interstate 434.

While under its’ introductory period, the tolls will be 50 cents per segment, but the DOT says they expect the prices to be modified as they collect data in the upcoming weeks.

A total trip will cost $3 westbound and $3.50 eastbound as of right now.

Like many of the other Florida express lanes, drivers must have a transponder, like SunPass or E-pass, in order to drive through.

Transponders accepted: SunPass, E-Pass, EZ-Pass, peach pass, NC Quick Pass, and Leeway.

Sunpass

The lanes will not include a pay-by-plate or cash option and are subjected to a toll violation fee of $25 if no transponder is on the vehicle.

FDOT has set up a website to help drivers navigate the new lanes with an interactive map and a planning tool that lets you see your options when planning a trip on the interstate.

You can visit it here.

