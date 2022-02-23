ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Jonas Shares Trailer For DNCE And Kygo Collab 'Dancing Feet'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDNCE is back and ready to share new music. Earlier this month, the band announced it was "back to make you move" in a new collaboration with Kygo for their song "Dancing Feet." On Tuesday (February 22), lead singer Joe Jonas shared...

