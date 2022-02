I love a manual transmission. It's an excellent way to keep my brain engaged when I'm stuck in boring traffic, and it's a lot of fun on a spirited drive. Unfortunately, most Americans either disagree with me, or they just don't know how to use one. As such, we're seeing the number of available manuals on new cars dwindle, and that seems likely to continue as electric cars become more prevalent.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO