Rockets Talked 2027 Pick Swap With Lakers In Russell Westbrook, John Wall Trade

Basketball superstar LeBron James is reportedly disenchanted with the Los Angeles Lakers front office and is ready to bolt the marquee franchise in the very near future. James and the Lakers are comparable to “the early days of war,” The Athletic reports. James and Rich Paul are reportedly applying pressure on the organization. The adversarial relationship reportedly emanates from James’ desire to make moves before the trading deadline to improve the team. The Lakers currently sit ninth place in the Western Conference with a dismal 27-31 record. Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka failed to make any trades, irking James significantly and has him with one foot out the door.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO