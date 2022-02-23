FDA has new guidelines for salt levels in food

A mother has received an outpouring of support and assistance after she took to Facebook to desperately request a Food and Drug Administration-recalled infant formula for her 16-year-old son who has severe food allergies and requires a feeding tube.Last week, the FDA warned consumers to stop using three powdered infant formulas produced in Abbott Nutrition’s facility in Sturgis, Michigan, after investigators found the formulas were linked to infection cases.Amid the ongoing investigation, Abbott initiated a voluntary recall of the affected products, which included Similac, Alimentum and EleCare powdered formulas.However, as Claire Rowan, a teacher at James Madison High School in...

