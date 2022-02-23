Emmy Rossum joins Tom Holland in new Apple TV Plus series – as his mother

Sebastian Stan hates that Tom Holland is the reason he and Anthony Mackie got a Marvel TV series. In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Winter Soldier actor explained how the Disney+ show came to be. Fans might have suspected but his team-up with Mackie during Captain America: Civil War had a lot to do with it. Much to Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes' chagrin, it seems like Spider-Man was the uniting factor between them as they had to work together without Steve Rogers. Obviously, Stan is happy that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier happened. He and Mackie are more popular than they've ever been in the MCU. Everyone expects both actors to be back for Captain America 4 whenever that gets ready to hit the big screen. Check out what he had to say about the Spider-Man star down below.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO