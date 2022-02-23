ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emmy Rossum joins Tom Holland in new Apple TV Plus series – as his mother

By Emily Garbutt
 3 days ago
Emmy Rossum has joined the cast of The Crowded Room, an Apple TV Plus series co-starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. Rossum, 35, is set to play the mother of Holland, 25. Apple describes the series as a "seasonal anthology" that "will explore inspirational stories of those who have struggled, and...

