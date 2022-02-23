Guest speaker at Lincoln University to discuss building Black wealth

BANGOR – Students and higher education faculty members who become Fulbright Scholars hold a special place of distinction in academic circles. Becoming a Fulbright Scholar is one of the highest honors accorded to students, professional college educators and researchers. Many of the individuals who earn these awards become leaders in government, science, the arts, business, philanthropy, and education. Among the ranks of Fulbright alumni are 61 Nobel Prize recipients, 75 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 40 current or former heads of state or government. At Husson University, there are five faculty and staff members who have earned this prestigious honor.

