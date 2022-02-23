ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Guest speaker at Lincoln University to discuss building Black wealth

By Gloria Enloe
kjluradio.com
 3 days ago

As part of Black History Month, Lincoln University is brining in guest speakers, and the latest intends to discuss building Black wealth. Professor of Sociology, Dr. Sharon Squires, created the Ask...

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sun-Journal

Keynote speaker in university’s ‘Persepolis’ programming changed

FARMINGTON — Due to unforeseen circumstances, the keynote speaker previously announced for the upcoming “Persepolis” events has been changed in the New Commons project. Rachel Lindsay, a Vermont-based cartoonist, will be the new keynote presenter, according to a news release from the university. The new keynote and...
FARMINGTON, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
Oklahoma Daily

OU Institute for American Constitutional Heritage to host guest speaker for discussion about U.S. Constitution

The OU Institute for American Constitutional Heritage is holding a talk about the U.S. constitution this coming Monday in the Bizzell Memorial Library. Jeremy Bailey, director of the organization, said that the institute holds talks biannually, the first around Constitution Day in the fall and the second around Presidents Day in the spring.
CLAREMONT, CA
My Journal Courier

Lincoln library speaker series to host 'bold thinkers'

Regardless of their status as a free, fugitive or enslaved person, Black women in the nation's capital ahead of the Civil War faced obstacles with courage and creativity. That's according to historian Tamika Nunley, who will discuss the topic as the first speaker in a new series, "For the People," at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Madison365

Understanding long history of displacement, exclusion, and segregation is critical to embarking on the path forward for Black homeownership and building wealth

There are many ways to celebrate Black History and one thing is certain, we are good at celebrating. But this month, and throughout the year, we aim to balance celebration with a serious acknowledgment of how the history in the real estate industry has played a significant role in the extreme and glaring wealth gap that exists today.
DANE COUNTY, WI
Selam Times-Journal

Selma Parks and recreation Director guest speaker at Selma Rotary Club

Selma Parks and Recreation Director Dr. Denisha Hendricks shared department and youth sports updates during a Rotary Club of Selma meeting held Monday at Cornerstone Presbyterian Church. A member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. Hendricks said one of the biggest changes made to the department since April 2021 was...
SELMA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln University#Black History Month#Sociology#College#Racism#The Ask A Black Man
Bangor Daily News

Husson University Fulbright alumni discuss experiences and opportunities at Gracie Black Box Theatre reception

BANGOR – Students and higher education faculty members who become Fulbright Scholars hold a special place of distinction in academic circles. Becoming a Fulbright Scholar is one of the highest honors accorded to students, professional college educators and researchers. Many of the individuals who earn these awards become leaders in government, science, the arts, business, philanthropy, and education. Among the ranks of Fulbright alumni are 61 Nobel Prize recipients, 75 MacArthur Foundation Fellows, 89 Pulitzer Prize winners, and 40 current or former heads of state or government. At Husson University, there are five faculty and staff members who have earned this prestigious honor.
BANGOR, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy