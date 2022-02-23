“No Way Home” Sets Disc & Digital Release

Spider-Man: No Way Home has finally released some official concept art for Tobey Maguire's version of the character. Billed as "Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man" in marketing material, the Sam Raimi variant was a massively fan-requested element for the film. Luckily, the MCU feature did not disappoint as both Maguire's Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield's "Amazing" renditions ended up alongside Tom Holland's version of Peter Parker on the big screen. Clearly, this was a project that all three actors had great respect for. Maguire specifically talked about what led him back to the tights after all these years in an exclusive interview with Marvel.com after the release of the film. Sometimes all it takes is the right conversation to get the ball rolling. Check out the concept art from artist Christian Cordella down below.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO