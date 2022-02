AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has announced plans to donate $1 million worth of his currently owned shares in the movie theater chain to charity. "I benefited greatly as retail investors have embraced AMC. That makes it time for me to step up and personally give back," Aron tweeted Friday. "Therefore, over the coming weeks, I will give away $1 million of my currently owned AMC shares, to be spread over a number of well respected charities."

