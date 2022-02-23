Police release new surveillance video of 5 suspects wanted for shooting DeKalb security guard

Police searching for five suspects in fatal shooting of DeKalb County security guard (DeKalb County Police Department)

Police are continuing their search for five people they say are responsible for the shooting death of a DeKalb County security guard.

Henry Ashley, 24, was working as a security guard at Courtesy Chrysler Dodge car dealership near the Mall of Stonecrest over the weekend when he was shot and killed.

Ashley’s wife, Kyla Rushton, said she was on the phone with Ashley when he got the dispatch call that someone was on the property of the dealership. She said her husband was shot in the back.

The couple has a 4-year-old son.

“I have to stay strong for my son. He lost his daddy,” Rushton said. “I hope whatever they wanted here was more important than his life. I hope they got what they wanted, taking a husband, a son, a father, a brother, so young.”

Shortly after the shooting, police released a surveillance photo that showed five suspects, but are now releasing surveillance video of the same suspects in the hopes someone will be able to identify them.

Police say the group sped away from the dealership in a grey hatchback towards Rockdale County.

“I just hope whoever did this they get caught. They get what’s coming to them. God knows what they deserve,” Rushton told WSB’s Ashli Lincoln.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 770-724-7850.

