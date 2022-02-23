ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'The Blacklist': James Spader series renewed for Season 10

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RhuBB_0eMhljlo00

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- James Spader's series The Blacklist will return for a 10th season.

The 62-year-old actor confirmed on Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon that NBC renewed The Blacklist for Season 10.

"We just got picked up just this afternoon. Word came out," Spader said. "Everyone was hustling around to try and do it so we could announce it on the show -- we just got picked up for a 10th season."

The Blacklist is a crime thriller featuring Spader as Raymond "Red" Reddington, a former U.S. Navy officer turned master criminal who voluntarily surrenders to the FBI. Red agrees to help the FBI take down dangerous criminals.

The series is in its ninth season and also stars Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix. Original star Megan Boone left the show at the end of Season 8, along with series creator Jon Bokenkamp.

Showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath will return for Season 10, according to Deadline.

The Blacklist airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.

Season 9 opened with the members of the FBI Task Force having disbanded and Reddington's whereabouts unknown. The group reunites to once again take down dangerous Blacklisters.

"In the process, they begin to uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies and surprising betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, led by the most devious criminal of them all -- Raymond Reddington," an official synopsis reads.

Comments / 3

Related
ComicBook

Original Law & Order Star Says New Season Will "Get People Throwing Their Shoes" at the TV

When the original Law & Order, the show that launched the entire Law & Order franchise on NBC, was abruptly cancelled in 2010 after 20 seasons on NBC, fans were, to say the least, stunned. But this week, the beloved police procedural/legal drama returns for Season 21 and while a dozen years have passed and the world has changed, series star Sam Waterston says one thing hasn't: how the show gets people to think. In an interview with Variety, Waterston said that the series will take on issues that "infuriate" people and will have people "throwing their shows at the television" in the new season.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Fargo': FX renews Noah Hawley series for Season 5

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Fargo will return for a fifth season on FX. The network said in a press release Thursday that it renewed the black comedy anthology series for Season 5. Fargo is based on the 1996 film of the same name by Joel and Ethan Coen. The TV series takes place in the same universe and is created by Noah Hawley, who executive produces with the Coen brothers and Warren Littlefield.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Teen Titans Go!': Cartoon Network renews series for Season 8

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Teen Titans Go! will return for an eighth season on Cartoon Network. The network confirmed Monday that it renewed the animated series for Season 8. Teen Titans Go! is based on the DC Comics superhero team Teen Titans. The series follows Beast Boy, Robin, Cyborg, Raven and Starfire as they save the world and navigate life as teenagers.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Lennix
Person
James Spader
Person
Diego Klattenhoff
Person
Hisham Tawfiq
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Amir Arison
Person
Megan Boone
The US Sun

What is Tisha Campbell’s net worth?

ACTRESS, Tisha Campbell, has an impressive acting career. She has appeared in a number in a slew of films and hit television series including the comedy show, Martin. Tisha Michelle Campbell, 53, was born on October 13, 1968, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was raised in Newark, New Jersey, and...
NEWARK, NJ
FanSided

Does Mouch die in Chicago Fire?

Mouch (Christian Stolte) is a Chicago Fire institution. The character has been delighting audiences since the pilot episode, oftentimes bringing a steady hand and fatherly advice to the younger men in the 51. Conversely, Chicago Fire is known for killing characters off in shocking fashion. There have been several sudden...
TV SERIES
KTVB

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Nbc#U S Navy#The Fbi Task Force#Blacklisters
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: What Happened To Hallie Thomas?

Matt Casey’s first love—Hallie Thomas—had a short but integral run on Chicago Fire. But what exactly happed to the character? Read on to find out. Hallie only appeared on the show for 10 episodes. But despite the short stint, she was an important One Chicago character. During...
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Michael Weatherly Return To the Show in a Different Role Than Before?

When television shows list their accolades, they have to be very specific, so bear with us here. As of last year, NCIS is the second-longest-running scripted, non-animated U.S. primetime TV series on air. The 19th season of the JAG spin-off aired back in September 2021 and will wrap up next month. With the final episode approaching, fans are already looking forward to Season 20 and making guesses as to what it might look like. One NCIS star, in particular, Michael Weatherly, has been a hot topic.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Canceled CBS Drama Gets Premiere Date on New Network

The previously-canceled CBS drama All Rise officially has a tentative premiere date for its forthcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, the OWN network — who previously picked up the hit series, saving it from cancellation — will be launching the 20-episode Season 3 in June. Additionally, OWN will also air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise. Both past seasons will be streaming on Hulu and HBO Max beginning on Dec. 1, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
Closer Weekly

‘Father Knows Best’ Actress Elinor Donahue Is a Mom of 4! Meet Sons Brian, Peter, James and Christopher

Actress Elinor Donahue began her acting career at a very early age, starring in several films before landing the role that she became best known for. Playing Betty Anderson on the sitcom Father Knows Best from 1954 to 1960 helped establish her as one of the top actresses on television. Elinor balanced her Hollywood career with motherhood, welcoming four sons: Brian Ackerman, Peter Ackerman, James Ackerman and Christopher Ackerman.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parade

Brace Yourself! A New NCIS Spinoff Is Headed to Your TV Screen

NCIS is going international with the just announced new series in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. It will follow in the footsteps of the mothership NCIS (which is a spinoff of JAG), NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans and NCIS: Hawai’i. NCIS: Sydney, which is slated for 2023, will feature...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Former NCIS stars Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly reunite for special announcement

Pauley Perrette and Michael Weatherly devastated fans when they waved goodbye to NCIS in 2018 and 2016, respectively. But earlier this week they shared the small screen once again as they reunited with some familiar faces to draw attention to a worthy cause. Pauley had all the love in the world for her former colleagues, who all came together to support the Los Angeles Fire Department.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'9-1-1' Adds New Recurring Star for Major Role

When 9-1-1 finally returns next month, the hit Fox series will introduce a new firefighter. Arielle Kebbel, who recently starred in NBC's Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, will star as Lucy Donato, a new Los Angeles firefighter at firehouse 147 who joins with the team at the 118. Her character is described as a "daredevil counterpart" to Oliver Stark's character Evan "Buck" Buckley.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Ozark’ Fans Spot Glaring Error During Recent Episode

It’s hard to believe, folks, but there are only seven episodes remaining in the final season of “Ozark”. The show left viewers with quite the send-off ahead of Part 2 of the fourth season. Yes, the parting shot from the finale involved Ruth Langmore’s terrifying response to Javi’s actions against her family. It’s a scene that fans are still talking about weeks after the new season was released on Netflix. As good as the scene was for folks, one fan on Reddit spotted a glaring error during the finale.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Blue Bloods' Adds TV Legend for Upcoming Episode

Blue Bloods' magnetic pull for television legends has not weakened one bit ahead of the show's midseason return. Tony Danza will finally make his first appearance on the show during the Friday, Feb. 25 episode. The former Who's the Boss? star will play a police officer wounded in a drive-by shooting.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

1883 Season 1 Episode 10 (Finale): Are You Prepared for Elsa Dutton's Death?

SPOILER WARNING for 1883 Season 1. 1883 Season 1 Episode 10 this weekend will be a gut punch — after all, Elsa Dutton is almost certain to die in the finale. When 1883 premiered, the first thing fans saw was Isabel May's travel-weary Elsa being shot in the stomach with an arrow. That agonizing moment finally arrived at the point in the story where viewers saw the circumstances leading up to the potentially fatal impaling.
TV SERIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
293K+
Followers
51K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy