Man charged in shooting death of taxi driver outside downtown Atlanta apartments

Taxi cab driver murdered Police have found the van belonging to a taxi driver who was shot and killed.

Police have arrested the man they say is responsible for shooting and killing an Atlanta taxi driver before stealing his taxi.

Frederick Emereje, 72, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at an apartment complex near Centennial Olympic Park last week. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators say Emereje arrived at the park a short time before he was shot by 48-year-old Elbira Allen.

They said Allen stole the white Toyota van with a National Cab Company sign, but abandoned it in a downtown Atlanta parking lot.

Police said that they arrested Allen and charged him with felony murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

He is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail.

Officers also say they are grateful to the public who submitted tips to help them track down the stolen taxi.

©2022 Cox Media Group