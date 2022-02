As he stood in the freezing cold with hundreds of refugees at the Ukraine-Romania border, Lucky Jones surveyed the sky for approaching Russian military jets. “We didn’t see any bombs but by the time we were at the border (the Russian military) were already in the city we were living in,’’ said Jones, a 28-year old Newark native, who spent the past seven weeks playing for a professional club in the Ukrainian Basketball SuperLeague.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO