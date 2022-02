Ben Simmons isn't ready to return to the court just yet. Simmons is dealing with back soreness as a result of the reconditioning process and "requires further strengthening of the area" before he can return to game action, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania also reports that the Nets have no timetable for a return, but they are treating it like a day-to-day issue.

NBA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO