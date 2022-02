LA GRANGE, Ky. — Crews have begun the process of lifting the historic Oldham County Courthouse off of its foundation, part of a $29 million expansion project. Edwards Moving and Rigging has been subcontracted to move the nearly 150-year-old building off of its foundation to allow crews to pour a new one. Danny Cain is the director of safety and risk management for Edwards Rigging and Moving.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO