Dillard's (DDS) Q4 Earnings & Sales Beat on Robust Demand

Zacks.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDDS - Free Report) reported impressive fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein the bottom and top lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year. This marked the fourth straight quarter of the top and bottom-line beat. Results gained from the continued momentum in consumer demand and better inventory...

Entrepreneur

Nutrien's (NTR) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Nutrien Ltd. NTR recorded profits of $1,207 million or $2.11 per share in fourth-quarter 2021, up from a profit of $316 million or 55 cents in the year-ago quarter. Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share (EPS) were $2.47. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.30. Sales...
Motley Fool

Dillard's Delivers Another Ridiculous Earnings Beat

Dillard's reported another record profit on Tuesday, with adjusted EPS surpassing $15 in the fourth quarter. Gross margin increased by more than 10 percentage points compared to 2019 for the third consecutive quarter. The economic conditions enabling Dillard's record results probably won't last much longer. Department stores mounted a remarkable...
Joel Eisenberg

Plans for Walmart Closings in 2022

Walmart is the nation’s largest brick and mortar retailer, but are more lower-performing locations expected to close in 2022?. This article is free of opinion and bias, and is based solely on international statistics and accredited media reports. All listed facts within this article are fully-attributed to several economic experts and media outlets, including QuerySprout.com, The Wall Street Journal, Corporate.Walmart.com, Business Insider, and BestLifeOnline.com.
Entrepreneur

Verisk's (VRSK) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Verisk Analytics, Inc.VRSK reported mixed fourth-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. Adjusted earnings per share of $1.47 outpaced the consensus mark by 5.8% and grew 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. The upside was backed by organic growth within the business, and lower interest expenses, effective tax rate and average share count.
Entrepreneur

Ecolab (ECL) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Ecolab (ECL) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.79%. A quarter ago,...
Entrepreneur

Colfax (CFX) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Colfax (CFX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.59 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.51 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.51%. A quarter ago,...
Entrepreneur

Syneos Health (SYNH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates

Syneos Health (SYNH) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.48 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.43 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 3.50%. A quarter...
Sourcing Journal

Dillard’s Strong Q4 Fueled by Children’s Apparel Sales

Click here to read the full article. The department store saw retail sales jump 37 percent to $2.08 billion, with one credit agency upgrading the company’s default rating. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon Teases First Fashion StoreClosing More Stores This Year, Macy's Launches Allergy-Fighting Textiles BrandKid's Clothing Manufacturer Invests $57 Million in North Carolina ExpansionBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
