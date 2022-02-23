ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mild sanctions spur relief rally

By Marc Chandler
Cover picture for the articleOverview: The market appears to be judging the initial salvo of sanctions against Russia for formally recognizing the separatist regions in Ukraine as modest at best and has preceded to take on more risk. Tokyo markets were on holiday but the other major equity markets in the region rallied and the...

