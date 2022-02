A 53-year-old man was struck and killed by a New Jersey Transit train in Bernardsville on Saturday, police said. The incident occurred just before 2 p.m. as the train was adjacent to Fox Hollow Trail, east of downtown, police said. The train, on the Gladstone Branch of the Morris and Essex Line, had just left Basking Ridge and was heading west toward Bernardsville, according to New Jersey Transit officials.

BERNARDSVILLE, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO