CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two teams of students from Caddo Middle Magnet took the top two spots at the 2022 Louisiana Envirothon last week in Baton Rouge. Eleven teams from schools around the state participated in the environmental competition hosted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality that included testing in aquatics, forestry, soils, wildlife, a current issue, and an oral presentation. The 2022 current issue was Waste to Resources.

CADDO PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO