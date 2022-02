Celebrity Big Brother's Season 3 finale proved to be quite the tense one. While professional fighter Miesha Tate emerged as the winner, both she and the runner-up, Todrick Hall, heard some very strong words from the members of the jury as they voted. After the eight celebrity houseguests voted, fans noticed that Tate and Hall appeared to discuss the situation in shock while they were still in the house. While chatting with PopCulture.com following her win, Tate explained exactly what went down at that moment.

TV SHOWS ・ 8 HOURS AGO