If her appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" tells us anything, Valerie Bertinelli is incredibly honest in her new book, "Enough Already." In it, Bertinelli takes readers on her inner journey to find peace and acceptance with her body in a world full of external pressures to look a certain way. It seems she also wears her heart on her pen as she describes the deep love she shared with her late ex-husband Eddie Van Halen. On the show, Bertinelli said the pair, who created a son named Wolgang together, "reconnected" in the final years before Van Halen died of cancer in October 2020. Their love for each other, albeit perhaps not romantic, transcended their divorce.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO