The side hustle – used to describe everything from second jobs to monetising your hobbies – was on the up and up long before COVID shook up our lives. But the pandemic gave it more prominence than ever. Thanks to a range of factors including job insecurity and the rising cost of living, and more free time to invest in hobbies or creating a small business, the side hustle flourished. According to a survey of 2,000 UK workers by online freelancer marketplace Fiverr, 58% of those who are working on a side hustle in some form began doing so after March 2020.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO