Alabama forward Noah Gurley recently informed the team he will return next season for a sixth season of college basketball. “He told us this past week that he is going to come back next year,” coach Nate Oats said on “The Nate Oats Show” this week. “We are super happy to get him back. I think he is going to be dynamite next year with a year under his belt in the SEC, starting to really play well and come into his own here.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO