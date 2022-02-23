ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Career and Technical Education Month at Clinton School District

By Radford Media Group
mykdkd.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, Clinton School District is following up with CSD alumni whose participation in CTE programs helped prepare them for their future. Yesterday, the Clinton School District provided you an update on 2021 CHS graduate, Victor Chapa who participated in the Agriculture Science program...

www.mykdkd.com

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

COVID impacts career and technical education courses

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — CTE courses have a known history of being hands-on. It's part of what makes these courses so unique. But, what happens when these courses have to pivot because of the coronavirus pandemic?. "COVID has definitely had an impact like it has on all aspects of...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Victoria Advocate

Guest column: February is Career and Technical Education Month and CTE works all year long

“Today’s students deserve the opportunity to explore all career pathways available to them and to obtain the education necessary for success — whether that means gaining employment immediately after high school, participating in an apprenticeship, earning a valued certification, or proceeding to an academically rigorous two-year or four-year institution to earn a degree.” This quote from LeAnn Wilson, executive director, Association for Career and Technical Education (ACTE) presents a vision for youth we can all support.
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Delaware State
Beloit Daily News

Orfordville's Parkview High School grows its career and technical education offerings

ORFORDVILLE—Parkview High School is growing its career and technical education offerings. Although the school only has 223 students, it has a dearth of ever-expanding programming to prepare students for the work world and is enrolling more students into its campus as it touts its ability to give individualized attention. The school dispatches buses to pick up students at 5905 W. Highway 11 in Janesville and at Beckman Mill on Highway 81 for Beloit students.
ORFORDVILLE, WI
Skagit Valley Herald

Anacortes School District explores educational pathways

Anacortes School District students will soon have new choices for how they study math, science and advanced courses. District administrators spent the past several months discussing optional curriculum adjustments. Assistant Superintendent Becky Clifford and Director of Teaching and Learning Angie Miller led several committees made up of families, teachers and...
ANACORTES, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#College#Department Of Agriculture#Cte#Clinton School District#Csd#Chs#The Plant Breeding Club#Organic Gardening#Aqua Hydroponics
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Amory Career and Technical Center undergoes changes

AMORY – With the current school year, the Amory High School Career and Technical Center underwent not only a few instructor changes but also the reorganization of one of its programs. The engineering and robotics program reorganized as digital media technology, and Deanna Duckworth is the instructor. She also...
AMORY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Mid-Hudson News Network

Delgado reintroduces bill to support community college and career technical education students

WASHINGTON – Congressman Antonio Delgado (D, NY-19) joined Rep. Alma Adams, PhD (D, NC-12) in reintroducing the Gateway to Careers Act. The legislation would create a career pathway grant program, funding partnerships between community or technical colleges and workforce development partners such as state workforce development boards, industry associations, and community-based organizations.
CONGRESS & COURTS
qhubonews.com

Pa Government invest $99,730 into Millcreek Township School District to increase manufacturing education and build awareness of career opportunities

Harrisburg, Pa- Governor Tom Wolf announce that new funding is available for the Millcreek Township School District Through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program(MTTC). MTTC is a grant given through the Department of Community and Economic Development. “The grant funds may be used for professional services/consultants, internships, equipment purchase, shop modifications, program development, marketing, domestic travel, and salaries and fringes.” says the DECD website. The Governor claims that manufacturing jobs have been an important aspect of Pennsylvania history. “The general pattern of the state’s industrial development had been established by the Civil War, characterized by, “a great variety of manufactures well scattered.” Since many firms served primarily local markets, Pennsylvania industry consisted of an unusually large number of companies” says the Dayco Industrial website, a industrial air heater and combustion systems company based out of Pottstown, Pa.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy