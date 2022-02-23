Career and Technical Education Month at Clinton School District

Harrisburg, Pa- Governor Tom Wolf announce that new funding is available for the Millcreek Township School District Through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program(MTTC). MTTC is a grant given through the Department of Community and Economic Development. “The grant funds may be used for professional services/consultants, internships, equipment purchase, shop modifications, program development, marketing, domestic travel, and salaries and fringes.” says the DECD website. The Governor claims that manufacturing jobs have been an important aspect of Pennsylvania history. “The general pattern of the state’s industrial development had been established by the Civil War, characterized by, “a great variety of manufactures well scattered.” Since many firms served primarily local markets, Pennsylvania industry consisted of an unusually large number of companies” says the Dayco Industrial website, a industrial air heater and combustion systems company based out of Pottstown, Pa.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO