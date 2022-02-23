ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County lawmakers OK new anti-discrimination rules

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County lawmakers on Tuesday passed legislation that seeks to expand and clarify the government's non-discrimination ordinances. The sponsor of Bill 156, Councilwoman Lisa Clancy, said it...

www.ksdk.com

Comments / 1

Related
5 On Your Side

Lawmakers fight Medicaid expansion, Planned Parenthood funds

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri's Republican-led House on Thursday passed a stopgap budget funding voter-approved Medicaid expansion, then minutes later OK'd proposals that would allow them to effectively undermine the program and make it harder for voters to pass other constitutional amendments in the future. Republican lawmakers also tacked...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Society
County
Saint Louis County, MO
5 On Your Side

Mayor Jones says Loop Trolley could resume operations by summer

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis officials anticipate restarting operations of the Loop Trolley by June 21, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said in a letter scheduled to be sent Friday. The communication, being sent to Federal Transit Administration official Mokhtee Ahmad and given to the Business Journal on Thursday, provides more clarity on a plan, endorsed earlier this month by Bi-State Development's board, for the transit agency to contract with the taxing district that built the trolley to run the 2.2-mile streetcar system. That would put an end to a nonprofit, the Loop Trolley Co., running the trolley, which shut down in 2019 amid low ridership.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis County mask mandate to end Monday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page has announced the county's mask requirement will end next week. The county's department of public health will instead have an advisory that encourages masks. The change will be effective at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 28. Due to the...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Suit seeks to halt extension of downtown taxing district

ST. LOUIS — Opponents of a downtown taxing district have filed more litigation, this time seeking to halt the group's 20-year extension. In a lawsuit filed in St. Louis Circuit Court last month against the district and city, several downtown property owners alleged that a petition submitted by the district seeking its extension was flawed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Executive#Civil Service#Lawmakers#Racism#St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy