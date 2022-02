Under Armour shares fell this morning — even after the company posted record sales and earnings for 2021. In its earnings announcement, the company warned of potential headwinds in future quarters due to supply chain constraints. Under Armour said it expects revenue to grow at at a mid-single-digit rate in Q1, factoring in 10 percentage points of headwinds from supply chain constraints that will impact merchandise for the spring and summer. Shares of the company were down more than 9% on Friday morning on the news. “As we navigate ongoing uncertainty in the marketplace, we remain focused on delivering industry-leading innovations, premium experiences,...

BUSINESS ・ 14 DAYS AGO