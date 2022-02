British scientists have hailed a major breakthrough in the fight against pancreatic cancer with the development of a two-in-one treatment that could significantly improve survival rates, which have barely improved in the last 50 years.Researchers from the Institute of Cancer Research in London combined two treatments already used in hospitals as part of their research and tested them on mice.One of the treatments is immunotherapy which involves a drug that works up the immune system to fight the cancer. The drug blocks the protein that stops the immune system from attacking cancer cells and has had major success against some...

