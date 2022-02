16-year-old boy dead following a wreck in Concord (Concord, CA)Nationwide Report. A 16-year-old boy lost his life following a wreck Friday in Concord. As per the initial information, several vehicles, including a bicycle and a truck were involved in the accident. Police described the boy as a pedestrian. One person was detained. The multi-vehicle pile-up took place at about 3:30 p.m. on Friday. Four people besides the bicyclist received medical aid at the scene [...]

