Odunsi named Bucksbaum Institute Master Clinician

BOSTON (CBS) – A new study shows there are fewer mental health providers at a time when people need them more. The Association for Behavioral Healthcare in Massachusetts conducted the survey at the height of the pandemic. The study found that for every 10 clinicians entering the workforce, 13 are leaving. The number one reason clinicians reported leaving their job was the salary. For patients, when demand is so high, it means waiting even longer for care. The ABH recommends insurance companies start paying clinicians more. “We need to take action right now to support therapists with stronger reimbursement and rate parity to address this,” ABH President and CEO Lydia Conley said. “Thousands of people across the Commonwealth need care and cannot access it. We would never tolerate this if this were a heart condition, and we should not tolerate this for our mental health care.” Last week, the results of another study determined mental health care needs have increased in the state. One in four people Massachusetts said they needed help.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO