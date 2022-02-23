ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Hydrogen Generation Could Become a $1 Trillion Per Year Market, Goldman Sachs Says

By Anmar Frangoul, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"We need something that takes today's role of natural gas, especially to manage seasonality and intermittency, and that is hydrogen," Goldman Sachs' Michele DellaVigna told CNBC. Described by the International Energy Agency as a "a versatile energy carrier," hydrogen can be produced in a number of ways. One method...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs CEO braces for above trend inflation

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon on Thursday said 2022 will mark a shift from low interest rates and tame inflation to tighter borrowing conditions and above-trend inflation. In his remarks at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum, Solomon updated financial targets the firm had laid out at its investor day in 2020. The bank now expects to book $350 billion in inflows in its asset management and wealth management by 2024, up from its earlier target of $250 billion. The firm is projecting 14% to 16% return on equity, up from its earlier target of greater than 13%. It's projecting $225 billion in gross alternatives fundraising by 2024 and greater than $10 billion in firmwide management fees. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 0.4%.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Fortune

Russia buys 70% of its chips from China, but the U.S.’s blockade of American semiconductors will still hit Putin hard

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Late on Thursday, in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled a second tranche of sanctions against Russia’s business interests that contained a dramatic broadside: a complete embargo on selling semiconductors to Russia.
U.S. POLITICS
World Economic Forum

Which countries could become the world’s hydrogen superpowers?

Climate change and net-zero commitments are accelerating the shift from fossil fuels to alternatives such as clean hydrogen. The race is on to adopt hydrogen technologies, with some countries positioning to become tomorrow’s hydrogen superpowers. Hydrogen isn’t a direct substitute for coal, oil and natural gas, but it can...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Power#Hydrogen Fuel#Renewable Energy#Cnbc#Emea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Benzinga

Read What Made Goldman Sachs Bullish On Datadog

Goldman Sachs analyst Kash Rangan raised the rating on Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) to Conviction Buy from Buy and put a $250 price target on shares, implying some 56% upside. Rangan noted that the company is "well-positioned" for success outside of its core products, notably in security, which could boost its total addressable market by $20 billion.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs BDC: Future Growth With Sizable Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC is part of a large and well-known name on Wall Street, but investors still need to be cautious before investing in the company. Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE: GSBD), is a Business Development Company, or (BDC), managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser. It is a specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies based in the United States. The company aims to generate current income and capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, unitranche loans, unsecured debts, and select equity investment. While the company focuses primarily on middle-market companies, they occasionally invest in large U.S. and foreign companies, stressed or distressed debt, structured products, or private equity. These investments include various industries, including health care, software, consumer services, chemicals, and others.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Goldman Sachs considers clawbacks to discourage departures - Bloomberg

While Wall Street banks have been raising bankers' pay in an effort to hold onto talent. Now at least one bank is considering a stick in addition to the carrot. Goldman Sachs (GS -0.2%) may take the step to claw back vested stocks from bankers who leave the company, Bloomberg reported.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Goldman Sachs Group

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Could This Disruptor Become a $1 Trillion Company Within a Decade?

At first glance, Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) might look like an expensive stock, with a market cap of about $120 billion and a valuation of more than 20 times sales. But don't be fooled -- this is a massively disruptive company that has the potential to dominate its market. Recent results show...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Market pullback will be worse than Crimea if Russia invades, Goldman Sachs says

Global stocks tumbled on Monday as fears of an imminent invasion intensified, with a number of countries urging citizens to flee Ukraine. U.S. President Joe Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that an incursion could come "any day now." Ukraine has requested a meeting with Russia within...
STOCKS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs ups ante in banking game of thrones

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters Breakingviews) - When an industry keeps earning higher returns than it needs, competition should theoretically eat its lunch. Goldman Sachs (GS.N) and its peers prove that doesn’t happen in finance. The Wall Street firm has boosted its medium-term target for return on equity to around 15%, a move presumably meant to narrow a valuation gap with chief rival Morgan Stanley (MS.N) read more . Both are betting that Wall Street’s super-sized profits are here to stay.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy