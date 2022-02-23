ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Warm Wednesday, Breezy At Times

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – Wednesday will be warmer and breezy. Highs rise to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. The east breeze remains persistent courtesy of high pressure in control. A few showers will...

miami.cbslocal.com

Mysuncoast.com

Warm weather comes to the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lots of sunshine and an east to southeast wind shift will bump up the temperatures today and keep the skies dry. High temperatures will likely approach or surpass 80 degrees, and by tomorrow most everyone is in the low-to-mid-80s. Humidity will be increasing as winds turn...
SARASOTA, FL
WAFF

Warm & breezy Wednesday; First Alert Thursday for strong and severe storms

Happy Wednesday! Get ready for a warm & breezy 36 hours. Not nearly as chilly this morning as we are waking up in the 30s, 40s and even some low 50s. Winds picked up overnight along with clouds, which will keep us warmer throughout the rest of the day today. Expect a mix of sun and clouds early today before we become more overcast this afternoon. Winds will stay gusty, from the south at 20 to 30 mph. A few showers will be possible this evening, but the better chance for that will be overnight into Thursday morning. High temperatures this afternoon will be into the upper 60s!
ENVIRONMENT
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy, breezy; storm risk late Tuesday

TUESDAY: An approaching front will help to kick up another chance for storms by the latter part of the day – ahead of that chance, expect variably to mostly cloudy skies, balmy south breezes and highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. A few strong storms could develop late Tuesday into early Wednesday as the first front slips southward. Storms that can strengthen could present strong winds, hail and a risk for a spin-up tornado through Tuesday evening. Lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s.
ENVIRONMENT
City
Miami, FL
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Settling Into A Breezy Friday Afternoon

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a wild and blustery morning we have settled into a breezy afternoon. Clouds are giving way to sunshine, but it has cooled down quite a bit. Skies should clear off nicely for tonight, which should set the stage for a much colder night compared to recent night. Our latest storm is shifting east quickly, but we are watching the approach of the cold front. This front should pass through with perhaps some rumbles of thunder, as instability builds along the leading edge. Once the front clears, precipitation should shut down quickly with clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures will...
BALTIMORE, MD
KWTX

Warm & breezy before midweek cold front

More warm weather is with us for Tuesday with highs once again in the 70s. The air is still pretty dry, and that creates the potential for elevated fire danger tomorrow with wind gusts around 35mph. Avoid outdoor burning. Breezy winds out or the south stil around for Tuesday & Wednesday ahead of our next front coming by Thursday. We have a rain chance coming with this front and a noticeable drop in temperatures too.
ENVIRONMENT
WTKR

First Warning Forecast: 70s and breezy today, will this lead to severe weather?

Very warm and breezy today, ahead of a powerful cold front... It's a noticeably milder start across the area this morning with most of the area waking up in the 50s. A south wind that will become gusty during the afternoon will usher in exceptionally warm air throughout the day. High temperatures will soar to the the low 70s, which is nearly 20 degrees above normal. Today's south winds will be sustained between 15 and 20, with gusts between 25 and 30 mph. A spotty shower along the Outer Banks will be possible this morning, but besides that, expect a dry afternoon under mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Big February warm-up Wednesday

Get ready to turn up the heat for the midweek forecast. Temperatures will feel spring-like with an afternoon high of 52 degrees. Sun and clouds will dominate Wednesday, with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Take full advantage of today; significant changes are on the way for Thursday. Showers will move in by Thursday afternoon. The rain is expected to continue through the evening hours.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Breezy and warm Sunday in lower 50s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday night should be cold with lows falling to the upper teens and a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will warm nicely Sunday with highs in the lower 50s and a breeze out of the south upwards of 20-30 mph. Monday will be dry and even warmer...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLTX.com

Breezy, warm Thursday, rain likely tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A cold front will approach the area tonight. Showers are likely along with a few storms. The front will move through the area early Friday, drier, cooler air will settle over the Midlands. The weekend will be sunny and seasonable. Rain returns to the area for the start of the workweek.
COLUMBIA, SC
Weather
Environment
News4Jax.com

Warm and breezy with showers possible, rain returns Friday

Warm under partly cloudy as the easterly breeze increases. A few showers possible today along our coastal zones. Mainly dry Thursday, rain returns Friday. Coastal county showers possible under the onshore flow. Warming temperatures through the rest of the workweek. Wednesday: Warmer with showers under partly cloudy skies, 20 percent....
ENVIRONMENT
KTRE

Friday’s Weather: Breezy and cold again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Clouds are being stubborn this morning, but some sunshine is still possible during the first half of the day before more clouds roll in this afternoon. Temperatures are cold out there. We’re starting out in the 20s in many places and we will only warm into the 40s this afternoon. Northeast winds will make it feel even colder. There is a slight chance for a few sprinkles this afternoon and evening with rain chances increasing overnight and becoming likely tomorrow. Saturday looks cold and rainy all day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The rain ends north to south by Sunday morning with clearing skies Sunday afternoon. Warmer temperatures return for next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
Mysuncoast.com

Warm weather to continue for a while

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Get ready for the 80′s once again as winds pick up out of the SE at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20-25 by the afternoon. We will see mostly sunny skies as high pressure will dominate our weather. It will be much warmer to start the day as well with lows in the mid to upper 50s.
ENVIRONMENT
News4Jax.com

TGIF! Breezy, warm and a little wet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Winter storm cutting across the Mid-West from Chicago to Detroit into Canada. Lots of heavy rain just south of those area will leave the Northeast U.S. soaked and with gusts of wind to 50 mph. Almost March-like, the month of March tends to be the windiest for many cities.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
MyStateline.com

Quiet and warm weather ahead

If you were to take a look at this 7-Day forecast, you might conclude that spring is not far away! And you would be correct, as the Spring Equinox is only just over 3 weeks away! Warmer temperatures have already begun to settle in after the snow we got last night and the night before. But with that fresh snowpack comes one more night of colder weather before the warmth continues. Tonight, temperatures drop down to 12° here in Rockford under mostly clear skies.
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Warm, Not As Windy Friday, Slightly Cooler Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Mother Nature turned up the heat Friday with very warm highs in the low to mid-80s. It will be less breezy as the winds have lightened up. Some showers will likely develop inland in the afternoon and into the evening. Saturday will be warm with highs in the low 80s with the potential for scattered showers in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cool front set to move in late Saturday night. (CBS4) By Sunday morning it will be only slightly cooler morning with lows in the mid-60s. Highs climb to the upper 70s Sunday afternoon with the chance for spotty showers. For President’s day highs we will remain seasonable in the upper 70s and passing showers will be possible. Warmer with highs in the low 80s early to middle of next week.
MIAMI, FL
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Breezy trades and low rain chances

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Breezy trade winds for the remainder of the week. Tonight, partly cloudy. Isolated showers late night. Lows in the upper 60s. Thursday, highs 80 to 86. ENE winds 15 to 20 mph. Mostly dry weather with a few showers focused over windward and mauka areas in the morning and night time hours.
HONOLULU, HI

