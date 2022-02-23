Miami Weather: Warm Wednesday, Breezy At Times

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a wild and blustery morning we have settled into a breezy afternoon. Clouds are giving way to sunshine, but it has cooled down quite a bit.
Skies should clear off nicely for tonight, which should set the stage for a much colder night compared to recent night.
Our latest storm is shifting east quickly, but we are watching the approach of the cold front.
This front should pass through with perhaps some rumbles of thunder, as instability builds along the leading edge. Once the front clears, precipitation should shut down quickly with clouds breaking for sunshine. High temperatures will...
