More rain expected in TN, KY; Ice also continues for our northwest zones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy rain continues well into Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle TN and Southern KY through 6 a.m. Friday.





Winter Weather Potential

Colder air moving in with the rain in northwestern Middle Tennessee and Southeastern Southern Kentucky could result in freezing rain and sleet. Icing is a concern into Thursday morning. A glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Ice will accumulate on elevated surfaces and lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Henry, Carroll and Benton Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday. Also, Trigg, Christian, Todd, Franklin and Muhlenberg Counties in Kentucky are under one until 9 a.m. Thursday. Finally, Houston, Montgomery, & Stewart Counties are under one until 8 a.m. Thursday. Traveling could be especially hazardous on bridges and overpasses as they freeze first.





Next 36 Hours in TN & KY









Flooding Concerns

Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain through early Friday morning. We have already seen 2-4 inches of rain leading to many rivers, creeks, and streams to go under Flood Advisory or Flood Warning levels which means more river flooding is also possible.

