Tennessee State

More rain expected in TN, KY; Ice also continues for our northwest zones

By Meaghan Thomas, Sebastian Posey
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy rain continues well into Thursday. A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle TN and Southern KY through 6 a.m. Friday.

Winter Weather Potential

Colder air moving in with the rain in northwestern Middle Tennessee and Southeastern Southern Kentucky could result in freezing rain and sleet. Icing is a concern into Thursday morning. A glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice is possible. Ice will accumulate on elevated surfaces and lead to slick spots on untreated surfaces.

Henry, Carroll and Benton Counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday. Also, Trigg, Christian, Todd, Franklin and Muhlenberg Counties in Kentucky are under one until 9 a.m. Thursday. Finally, Houston, Montgomery, & Stewart Counties are under one until 8 a.m. Thursday. Traveling could be especially hazardous on bridges and overpasses as they freeze first.

Next 36 Hours in TN & KY

Flooding Concerns

Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain through early Friday morning. We have already seen 2-4 inches of rain leading to many rivers, creeks, and streams to go under Flood Advisory or Flood Warning levels which means more river flooding is also possible.

Flooding across Middle Tennessee | Photos

