The French navy has intercepted a Russian cargo ship in the English Channel that was bound for St Petersburg, the BBC has reported.French officials told the broadcaster the ship was intercepted according to new EU sanctions imposed on Russian entities after Vladimir Putin launched an invasion of Ukraine.The ship, named “Baltic Leader”, was stopped in Honfleur, in the Normandy region of northern France. The vessel transporting cars was scheduled to reach St Petersburg on 3 March, according to a cargo ship tracking website, after having set sail from Rouen, in Normandy.An official told the BBC: “A 127-metre long Russia...

ECONOMY ・ 5 HOURS AGO