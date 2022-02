European Union leaders want to re-engage with African nations and counter the growing influence from China and Russia across the continent during a two-day summit in Brussels.The EU-African Union gathering starting Thursday was initially planned for 2020 but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and agenda issues. It will be the first time EU and African Union leaders meet in that format since 2017. The aim for the EU is clear: to remain Africa's partner of choice.European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen traveled to Senegal last week to meet with President Macky Sall, who also chairs the...

EUROPE ・ 10 DAYS AGO