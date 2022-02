We all have different food preferences, which is why many of us like to make small modifications when we order meals, even at fast food restaurants. And while many restaurants try to be accommodating when customers ask for some items to be removed or added, some employees really go above and beyond when fulfilling these orders, as one McDonald's customer recently learned. Reddit user u/lostcrafts was so satisfied with the way the chain recently delivered on their request for extra pickles, they had to take to social media to show it off. They posted a photo of their pickle-laden burger, saying they were "thrilled" to have received a whopping 25 additional pickles during a recent McDonald's visit.

