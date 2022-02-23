Walgreens is said to set Thursday deadline for bids for Boots chain

The Chemicals Manufacturing industry is poised to continue growth experienced from 2021 well into the year. Tronox Holdings (NYSE: TROX) is a publicly listed mining and chemicals manufacturing company. The company's main output is in titanium-bearing mineral sands and is the world's largest supplier of titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The TiO2 segment mines mineral sand deposits and products, TiO2 and titanium feedstock, which are used to produce primarily paints and coatings, as well as plastics, paper, and printing ink. The Stamford-based company employs approximately 6,500 people across North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company produces and exports its product and is poised to follow the macroeconomic growth experienced from 2021 onwards.
