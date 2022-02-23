ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walgreens is said to set Thursday deadline for bids for Boots chain

By Joshua Fineman
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 3 days ago
Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) is said to have set a Thursday deadline for bids for its U.K.-based Boots chain that could value the company at as much as 8B pounds ($10.9B). Walgreens gained almost 1% in premarket trading. Asda owner...

