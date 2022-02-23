ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene police need to identify man in connection to Wylie burglaries

By Erica Garner
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying a man in connection to burglaries in the Wylie area of town.

Police posted a picture of the man to social media Wednesday morning, saying he could have information on the burglaries.

Anyone who knows of his possible whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!

