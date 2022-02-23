ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Health Fusion: Can washing dishes boost your heart health?

By Opinion by Viv Williams
Duluth News Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER — Maybe it's time to reconsider that kitchen sink full of dirty dishes. Washing and drying them may not be at the top of your list of fun things to do. But for seniors, that chore might just be good for heart health. A new study shows...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

 

