Fatal motorcyle crash sends rider through Denny’s window in Winter Park Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A Central Florida man riding a motorcycle died after a crash sent him through the window of a Denny’s restaurant in Winter Park on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 27-year-old DeBary man was traveling east on Lee Road near the Interstate 4 exchange and passed other eastbound traffic that was stopped by riding in the left-turn lane, according to witness statements, said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

As the man attempted to ride back to the right and into the through lanes, he lost control of motorcycle and struck a curb, traveled into the parking lot of the Denny’s at the intersection of Lee Road and Wymore Road where the motorcycle struck the side of the restaurant, Montes said.

The man was ejected and traveled through a glass window of the building. He was transported to AdventHealth Orlando where we was pronounced dead, Montes said.

The crash remains under investigation.