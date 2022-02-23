ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, FL

Fatal motorcyle crash sends rider through Denny’s window in Winter Park

By Richard Tribou, Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
Orlando Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n3vv1_0eMhYady00
Fatal motorcyle crash sends rider through Denny’s window in Winter Park Orlando Sentinel/TNS

A Central Florida man riding a motorcycle died after a crash sent him through the window of a Denny’s restaurant in Winter Park on Tuesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 27-year-old DeBary man was traveling east on Lee Road near the Interstate 4 exchange and passed other eastbound traffic that was stopped by riding in the left-turn lane, according to witness statements, said FHP Lt. Kim Montes.

As the man attempted to ride back to the right and into the through lanes, he lost control of motorcycle and struck a curb, traveled into the parking lot of the Denny’s at the intersection of Lee Road and Wymore Road where the motorcycle struck the side of the restaurant, Montes said.

The man was ejected and traveled through a glass window of the building. He was transported to AdventHealth Orlando where we was pronounced dead, Montes said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

I-4 toll lanes opened Saturday morning after 7 years of construction, anticipation

For a relatively few adventurous drivers, merging onto Interstate 4′s toll lanes Saturday morning was an escape from being hostage to seven years of construction and seemingly lifetimes of grinding congestion. At 7:49 a.m., the Florida Department of Transportation announced without fanfare that the long-awaited toll lanes “are now open.” Reaction from drivers who took an exit from westbound ...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Sentinel

Orlando, FL
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Orlando Sentinel is the primary newspaper of Orlando, Florida, and the Central Florida region. It was founded in 1876 and is currently owned by Tribune Publishing Company.

 https://www.orlandosentinel.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy