The most popular hedge fund stocks have suffered their worst-ever performance relative to the S&P 500 after a series of earnings shocks, Goldman Sachs says

By Matthew Fox
 3 days ago
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Spencer Platt/Getty Images
  • The most popular stocks owned by hedge funds have suffered their worst performance relative to the S&P 500 on record, according to Goldman Sachs.
  • One-day earnings declines in popular stocks like Netflix and Roku drove the underperformance.
  • Amid the carnage in high-flying growth stocks, hedge funds are rotating away from growth and into value.

