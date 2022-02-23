The most popular hedge fund stocks have suffered their worst-ever performance relative to the S&P 500 after a series of earnings shocks, Goldman Sachs says
- The most popular stocks owned by hedge funds have suffered their worst performance relative to the S&P 500 on record, according to Goldman Sachs.
- One-day earnings declines in popular stocks like Netflix and Roku drove the underperformance.
- Amid the carnage in high-flying growth stocks, hedge funds are rotating away from growth and into value.
