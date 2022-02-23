ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

'Be the Change' scholarship recipient announced

By Evelyn Schultz
LEX18 News
LEX18 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347w3q_0eMhYMTu00

The first recipient of the Be the Change scholarship was announced Wednesday.

Nola Lewis is the winner of the Be the Change scholarship. She will receive $20,000 per year renewable until she receives her undergraduate degree.

Asha Chekanao is the scholarship runner-up. She will receive a one-time $10,000 scholarship.

The Be the Change scholarship is available to students of color at Bryan Station High School who wish to further their education in the study of criminal justice or related fields at a Kentucky college or university.

Both girls are seniors at Bryan Station. Lewis, who participates in the Homeland, Law & Fire Science pathway, has not yet made her college choice. Chekanao is part of the school's Medical Academy and she plans to attend Northern Kentucky University.

LEX 18

The goal of the scholarship is to provide opportunities for students of color while also helping address racial disparities within the criminal justice system.

The ONE Lexington initiative works with the community to create initiatives and programs for youth and young adults that enhance safety and quality of life in neighborhoods experiencing violent crime.

The city provided money towards the scholarship, along with Central Bank and Galls.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LEX18 News

Celebrating 102 years with kindness

A birthday celebration is so much more for 102-year-old Thomas Dade from Lexington. He and his friends have a tradition of meeting twice a week for breakfast at the Chick-fil-A on New Circle Road near Russell Cave Road.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Education
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Society
Lexington, KY
Education
City
Lexington, KY
Lexington, KY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The Be The Change#Bryan Station High School#Medical Academy#Central Bank#Galls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Science
LEX18 News

LEX18 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lexington, Kentucky news and weather from LEX18 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy