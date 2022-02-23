ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Brohn Homes founders on how to keep home prices low

By Michelle Pitcher
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Austin Business Journal spoke with the company founders about the future...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Kiplinger

How Much Will Home Prices Continue to Rise in 2022?

After watching four homes go to competing bidders over the course of seven frustrating months, Shubham Nath and Ankur Srivastava finally nabbed a four-bedroom house in Warren, N.J., last June. The couple pounced on the property when it hit the market. “We saw the home on a Saturday, looked at it a second time that Sunday and made an offer Sunday night,” says Nath. And this time they were prepared to best the seven other bidders: They offered about $60,000 above the home’s $849,000 list price, plus a 2.5-month closing period so that the seller would have plenty of time to pack up and move. And when the property appraised for $7,000 below the price they had agreed upon in the purchase contract, the couple paid for the appraisal gap. “We jumped through a lot of hoops,” Nath says.
REAL ESTATE
Black Enterprise

Black Americans Shoved Out Of Housing Market By Record Home Prices And Banner Low Inventory

The dream of buying a home is turning into a nightmare for Black Americans as housing affordability has climbed to an all-time high. Just 245,300 of the homes now listed for sale are affordable to households making between $75,000 and $100,000, according to a new analysis by the National Association of Realtors (NAR). That is a massive drop from the 656,200 homes ready to buy in 2019 before COVID-19 struck.
REAL ESTATE
Austin Business Journal

Austin housing inventory stuck at worryingly low level

On par with last January, the Austin metro had only 0.4 months of inventory on the market — a small fraction of a healthy market’s six months. Closed sales were down about 6% year over year, which experts attribute to the persistent lack of supply. Find out what it looks like on the ground from Realtors, and why they are putting pressure on public officials to do something.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
WWLP

Lean inventory keeping home prices on the rise

Single-family home and condominium sales plummeted and prices climbed about 10 percent in Massachusetts last month and an analyst at The Warren Group said that with "no quick fix for this distressing pattern" that will likely be the story for much of 2022.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Austin Business Journal

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Expands Footprint to Austin Texas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties is celebrating the opening of their new Lakeway office in Austin, TX, situated in the heart of Lakeway, TX. The expansion marks Premier Properties’ continued growth in the state of Texas which now serves the communities of Austin, Houston, Galveston, Amarillo, Dumas, Lubbock, and Tyler with more than 500 agents in 20 offices. Based in Houston, Texas, Premier Properties is owned and operated by brothers, Stacy and Tracy Mathews, who bring more than 30 years of real estate experience. Within less than a year of operation, the Lakeway office has already been named as one of the “Best Real Estate Offices in Austin”. The Lakeway office is under the leadership of Natalie Kampen, who brings 20 years of residential and commercial real estate experience to the community and is known for creating a “team player” environment for her agents. As part of the company’s expansion plans, Stacy and Tracy Mathews announced that Prosperity Home Mortgage, a leading full-service mortgage banker specializing in residential and refinance loans, will work closely with and support Premier Properties’ agents and customers, providing industry-leading residential loan products and services. Ranked as one of the best mortgage companies in the nation by Mortgage Executive Magazine eight years in a row, Prosperity Home Mortgage offers customers a wide range of mortgage products, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans. Mortgage Consultants work hand-in-hand with customers throughout the financing process, helping provide valuable information and then work together with agents, insurance and settlement service providers ensuring accurate and on-time closings. “We are thrilled to offer our agents and their customers the opportunity for the convenience of a one-stop mortgage source for fast, efficient service,” said Stacy Mathews. “The Prosperity team is experienced, knowledgeable professionals, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them engaged as a resource to provide the best products and services available in the marketplace.” “We are delighted to expand into the Austin market with a company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties caliber,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “And I am confident that adding mortgage services from the exceptional team at Prosperity Home Mortgage will be a game changer for both the Premier Properties customers and the agents who serve them.” Premier Property agents from all over Austin are realizing the benefits of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ best-in-class technology platforms offered to deliver worldclass support to its network. Agents also have full access to the recently unveiled Real Estate I.Q. System. The System combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with continuing education, training, mentoring, and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training, and ongoing education as well as the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. The agents of the Lakeway office gain full access to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices active relocation and referral networks, and its “Forever Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties offers high-end services and experience to clients by bringing together a group of skilled, passionate, and supportive individuals who are empowered by the brokerage to deliver an exceptional level of service. Natalie Kampen Branch Manager Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties natalie.kampen@preproperties.com 512-820-5318 Tyler Johnson Business Development Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC Tyler.johnson@phmloans.com 612-581-7878.
AUSTIN, TX
Urban Milwaukee

Home Prices Still Rising

It’s still a seller’s market for homes in Wisconsin, with prices rising and the number of homes for sale falling. The latest report from the Wisconsin Realtors Association found the median price of a home in Wisconsin in January was $231,000, a 10 percent increase from January 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Brohn Homes#Abj
Austin Business Journal

Real estate Leads - February 4, 2022

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Austin Business Journal

New housing developer launches with 1,000-plus units already in pipeline

There's a new name to know in the Central Texas housing development. Although the launch of Heartwood Real Estate Group was just announced, it already has multiple projects in the works representing hundreds of units. The new company "is really designed to focus on giving Austin some of the housing density it really, really needs," one of its co-founders says. Click through for more details on leaders' strategy, and a list of some of the metro's top-selling custom homebuilders.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cbs19news

Supply of homes for sale drops to record lows

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The supply of homes in Virginia has plunged to record lows, according to Virginia REALTORS. The statewide organization released its January 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report on Wednesday. According to a release, there were just 12,203 total active listings in the Commonwealth at the end...
RICHMOND, VA
Austin Business Journal

Shuttered South Austin hotel gets new owner

When the Wyndham Garden Austin closed in October 2020, there were plans to reopen within a few months. That never happened, and the property fell into financial distress. Now it has a new owner — a company making its first foray into the market. Click through for the details, as well as a data-packed list of the largest hotels in Central Texas.
AUSTIN, TX
Denver Post

RiNo Art District founder sells home, studio for $5.8M to developer

The executive director of the RiNo Art District has sold his home and art studio, giving developer Bernard Hurley an additional half-acre to work with as he gets ready to embark on a major project. Tracy Weil, a painter who co-founded the art district in 2005, sold 3611 Chestnut Place...
DENVER, CO
Austin Business Journal

Wander.com, startup renting out smart homes, raises $20M

Wander.com Inc. just closed a $20 million series A funding round, a fair amount of capital for the nascent company that specializes in helping people rent “smart” vacation homes. Virginia-based QED Investors led the round, announced Feb. 9, with additional money from Redpoint Ventures, Vibe Capital, Kevin Durant...
ECONOMY
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
719
Followers
2K+
Post
85K+
Views
ABOUT

The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy