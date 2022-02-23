Snow talk: February 23

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a fantastic start to the week statewide, a roller coaster of a forecast is set to kick off starting Monday night. We are tracking literally everything from warm air and rain to cold and wintry mix chances. A Flood Watch will be in effect from...
The next full moon of 2022 will illuminate the snow-dusted ground, at least when it can pierce through clouds over the next few nights. The February snow moon will be full just before noon Wednesday. It won’t be visible in the Lehigh Valley at that time, but it will appear more than 95% full over the next few nights.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low temperature will fall to 12° under a mostly clear sky with south winds of 5 to 15 MPH. Friday will be really nice with morning sunshine followed by increasing clouds as the high works up to 56°. The wind is expected to shift from southwest to north […]
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in some rain and thunderstorms during the first half of our Tuesday before things died down a bit. Much colder air is on the way before we work in a potentially impactful winter weather system. Tuesday night: Active weather will have moved out of...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The second full moon of the year will be showing up late tonight into Wednesday morning. The moon will rise this evening, showing off close to midnight, before setting early Wednesday. The moon will be below the horizon by the time the moon’s face reaches full illumination. That means you will have to try to catch it tonight or early tomorrow.
With a light coating of snow still on the ground in many areas of New Jersey, it’s fitting that the full “snow moon” of February 2022 will be glowing in the winter sky this week. The February moon will officially reach its fullest phase at 11:56 a.m....
Long winter nights during the shortest month of the year normally bring cold and snowy weather to many parts of the Northern Hemisphere. However, even during the coldest and darkest days, Mother Nature sometimes throws us a bone and puts on a little bit of a show. On Tuesday evening...
One thing I absolutely love about living in the Boise area is that we get to fully experience all four seasons. And the running joke is … sometimes we get to experience all four of those seasons in the same day. Like most comedy, it’s only funny because it’s true.
It was another near 60 degree day in The Berkshires on Wednesday and I was lucky enough to get in another good jog. As I was running around Pontoosuc Lake, I said to myself, "How can anyone not enjoy this weather?" I certainly don't hate snow so much that I'm...
The cold, wintry conditions have left central Indiana. Several dry days are on tap with gradually warming temperatures. TONIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies with light winds. It’ll be cool again with lows near 25. SUNDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures. We could see westerly breezes upwards of...
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry but cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Should be quiet for the first half of the day with highs warming to the lower to mid 30s. Our next weather maker will arrive just after dinner time tonight! Should start as light snow and will continue through the overnight.
A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet first half of our Thursday, wintry weather moved into the state during the early afternoon hours. We are tracking accumulating snow and ice through tonight before the activity moves out by early Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 AM...
