Environment

Snow talk: February 23

WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're tracking another winter system that will bring...

www.wishtv.com

WISH-TV

Rainy Tuesday, then wintry mix chances to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a fantastic start to the week statewide, a roller coaster of a forecast is set to kick off starting Monday night. We are tracking literally everything from warm air and rain to cold and wintry mix chances. A Flood Watch will be in effect from...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Cold Wednesday, impactful winter weather to follow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We worked in some rain and thunderstorms during the first half of our Tuesday before things died down a bit. Much colder air is on the way before we work in a potentially impactful winter weather system. Tuesday night: Active weather will have moved out of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
#Freezing Rain
Channel 6000

February’s full snow moon will be battling the overnight clouds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The second full moon of the year will be showing up late tonight into Wednesday morning. The moon will rise this evening, showing off close to midnight, before setting early Wednesday. The moon will be below the horizon by the time the moon’s face reaches full illumination. That means you will have to try to catch it tonight or early tomorrow.
PORTLAND, OR
FOX 43

Look up! February snow moon to appear Tuesday night

Long winter nights during the shortest month of the year normally bring cold and snowy weather to many parts of the Northern Hemisphere. However, even during the coldest and darkest days, Mother Nature sometimes throws us a bone and puts on a little bit of a show. On Tuesday evening...
ASTRONOMY
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WISH-TV

Slow warmup ahead

The cold, wintry conditions have left central Indiana. Several dry days are on tap with gradually warming temperatures. TONIGHT: Expect mostly clear skies with light winds. It’ll be cool again with lows near 25. SUNDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with warming temperatures. We could see westerly breezes upwards of...
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Winter mess on the way!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A dry but cold start to the morning with temperatures in the mid 20s. Should be quiet for the first half of the day with highs warming to the lower to mid 30s. Our next weather maker will arrive just after dinner time tonight! Should start as light snow and will continue through the overnight.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS News

Major winter storm to strike several states with ice and heavy snow

A variety of winter weather hazards are forecast to make their way through several states through Friday, the National Weather Service said, prompting winter weather alerts to take effect for tens of millions of Americans. The storm system may bring record-breaking low temperatures in the West, along with risks for power outages, hazardous travel and tree damage across the nation.
ENVIRONMENT
WISH-TV

Wintry precip tonight, dry and cold Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a quiet first half of our Thursday, wintry weather moved into the state during the early afternoon hours. We are tracking accumulating snow and ice through tonight before the activity moves out by early Friday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 4 AM...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

