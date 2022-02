This week, I want to focus on a familiar scam I’ve talked with you about before: utility scams. Scammers constantly change their story and can trick even the keenest customers on the other end of the phone line. I heard from a former colleague who nearly fell for a call from crooks who threatened to shut off her utilities in 30 minutes if she didn’t pay up. I checked in with Colorado Springs Utilities, who tell me they are seeing a steady stream of utility scams this month, and they're tracking some new tactics I want to share with you.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 6 DAYS AGO