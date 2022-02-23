ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

WATCH: Alleged 'Tinder Swindler' Simon Leviev Denies He's a Conman

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simon Leviev, subject of Netflix's massively successful documentary The Tinder Swindler, proclaimed his innocence in a new interview with Inside Edition. The Tinder Swindler alleges that Leviev posed as the son of an Israeli billionaire and misled women, including three featured in the film, into giving him nearly $500,000 combined to...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Real Love: Rapper Da Brat Marries Kaleidoscope Hair Mogul Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart

Legendary rapper Da Brat married her “Twin Flame” and multimillionaire CEO fiancée Jesseca “Judy” Dupart on the once of a lifetime “Twosday” February 22, 2022. On Tuesday evening, the newlyweds tied the knot in an enchanting ceremony at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia, according to People, which published photos of the purple and pink flower-adorned reception.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

​Ashton Kutcher Says He ‘Stands With’ Wife Mila Kunis’ Native Ukraine Amidst Russian Attacks

The ‘That ’70s Show’ star showed support to his wife’s home country, where she lived until she was seven-years-old. Ashton Kutcher, 44, was one of many stars who showed their support for Ukraine in wake of Russia’s attacks on its neighboring country. The actor tweeted his support late on Thursday February 24. Besides sympathizing with the people of Ukraine during this tumultuous time, the message comes from a little closer to home for Ashton, as his wife Mila Kunis, 38, lived in the European country when she was a child. Ashton’s tweet simply said, “I stand with Ukraine.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

DWTS’ Maksim Chmerkovskiy Breaks Down in Live Video From Kyiv During Russian Invasion: ‘I Will Never Be the Same’

On the ground. Maksim Chmerkovskiy gave followers a glimpse of the situation in his native Ukraine as the Russian invasion began. The former Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, filmed two Instagram videos on Thursday, February 24, that showed fans what the situation has been like since Russian President Vladimir Putin began his invasion of the country earlier in the day.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tinder#Israeli#The Tinder Swindler
Primetimer

The View is bringing back Michele Tafoya

Last October, Tafoya's two-day stint on The View elicited boos and groans. Now that's she's no longer working for NBC's Sunday Night Football, she'll be even more free to promote her conservative views when she returns to the ABC daytime talk show next week. The announcement of her return generated some backlash on Twitter.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

The casting of 35-year-old Emmy Rossum to play 25-year-old Tom Holland's mom makes sense in the context of Hollywood sexism

"On the surface, it’s funny: A 35-year-old woman is a 25-year-old man’s mother, while 35-year-old women are still ostensibly matching with 25-year-old men on Tinder!" Kylie Cheung says of the casting controversy over Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. "Then, at some point, it becomes just another bleak reminder of the gendered ageism that pervades Hollywood and relegates all actresses above the age of 29 to supporting roles that often cater to discriminatory, one-dimensional archetypes about women 'of a certain age.' We rarely see storytelling about women above 40, let alone women above 40 who are sexually active, living full lives, or otherwise defying stereotypes about the supposed sexless misery of aging as a woman. Hollywood ageism is a testament to societal ageism—as women get older, both the entertainment industry and society at large want them to either disappear or become invisible matrons."
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Michael Chiklis to star in the first episode of Fox's Accused

The Gotham alum is returning to Fox to headline the premiere of Fox's crime anthology drama, based on a BBC British format, that tells its story from the defendant's point of view in a trial. "Told from the defendant’s point of view through flashbacks, Accused depicts how an ordinary person gets caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back," per Deadline. "Chiklis will play Dr. Scott Corbett, a successful brain surgeon with a seemingly perfect family. He faces the limits of unconditional love when he discovers his teenage son may be planning a violent attack at school." Fox also revealed that Homeland vet Michael Cuesta will direct the premiere, reuniting him with Homeland executive producers Homeland Gordon and Alex Gansa. “Michael Chiklis and Michael Cuesta, teamed with Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore, make a powerful combination for Accused,” said Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn. “They each are synonymous with high-stakes television, engaging drama and compelling performances, striking the perfect tone required for a series of this caliber.”
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: ‘General Hospital’ Actress Lindsey Pearlman Left Two Suicide Notes Before Death

Although an official cause of death has yet to be determined by the coroner’s office, which instead has deferred its findings “pending additional investigation,” reports indicate that “General Hospital” actress Lindsey Pearlman had left two suicide notes before her body was found last Friday in a car parked near Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Primetimer

Merrill Markoe, Late Night with David Letterman's original head writer, recalls The David Letterman Show and its contributors Edie McClurg and Rich Hall

Markoe describes The David Letterman Show, which ran in the mornings on NBC from June through October 1980, as a "4 mo. pilot" for Late Night in a video posted to Letterman's revamped YouTube channel. "For me, you can't get to Late Night without stumbling through what the morning show was," says Markoe, who was also head writer of The David Letterman Show. She adds: "I say this over and over again, it was really a bath of fire for me." ALSO: Markoe shares a telegram Martin Scorsese sent from the Raging Bull set mourning The David Letterman Show's cancelation.
TV & VIDEOS
OK! Magazine

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She 'Does Not Associate' With Former 'RHOC' Costar Heather Dubrow, Gives Update On How 'Happy' She Is With New Boyfriend

Vicki Gunvalson has never held back when it comes to saying how she really feels. During an episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, opened up about her former costar Heather Dubrow and gave an update about how her new man has been treating her following her nasty split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge, 62.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

'RHOP' Star Mia Thornton Diagnosed With Cancer, Bravo Family Showers Her With Support

Real Housewives of Potomac newcomer Mia Thornton has been diagnosed with cancer. The 37-year-old businesswoman-turned-Bravo star revealed the emotional news to her followers on Friday. Sharing a selfie while sitting in her living room, Thornton said she was first told about her cancer last week. Article continues below advertisement. "Same...
CELEBRITIES
WTRF- 7News

A reality show based in Ohio pulled off air after disturbing allegations

A Chillicothe-based reality show was pulled off the air by A&E after disturbing allegations. The controversial show “Adults Adopting Adults” follows couples looking to adopt other adults, but according to The Guardian, the show was removed from A&E’s network schedule along with all online episodes after fans voiced concerns about local Chillicothe couple Danny Huff […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Popculture

A&E Cancels Controversial Show After Just 3 Episodes

One of the most controversial new reality shows of the season has met an abrupt end. Adults Adopting Adults was canceled after just three episodes on A&E, officially for "low ratings." However, the move also came after viewers raised concerns about star Danny Huff's behavior. The documentary series debuted in...
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy