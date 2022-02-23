Bills Introduced To Rein In Police Cash, Property Seizures

Samantha Contino, 34, of Franklin, was indicted on 13 felony drug charges by the Haywood County Grand Jury on Jan. 10. Contino’s charges are one felony count of trafficking opium/heroin by transport; one felony count of trafficking opium/heroin by possession, one felony count PWFIMSF a schedule II controlled substance, one felony count of trafficking meth by transport, one felony count of trafficking meth by possession, one felony count PWIMSF meth, one felony count of possession of heroin, one felony count of conspiracy to traffick meth by transport, one felony count of conspiracy to traffick opium/heroin by transport, one felony count of conspiracy to traffick meth by possession, one felony count of conspiracy to traffick opium/heroin by possession, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance on jail premises.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC ・ 25 DAYS AGO