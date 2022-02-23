ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

There’s a Convention in Maine This Weekend for Sneaker Fans

By Jeff Parsons
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When I heard that there was a sneaker convention happening in Portland this weekend, I thought to myself that it was an odd type of convention. There are really enough people in the world who are into sneakers to have a convention? This question from a guy who travels across the...

shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

10 of the Best Burgers in Maine

It's obviously up for interpretation on what makes a good burger - and of course your mood, but you can't go wrong with these ten picks. Before you race to any of these choices, please make sure to call or find out the hours. They vary based on what is happening in the world.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Here Are 20 “Maine” Story Topics That Could Become Podcast Series

Serial podcasts have become a very popular medium over the last decade. The style of broadcast allows for vast storytelling and editorial control. The storytelling is really what separates it from other popular mediums. Essentially it uses the documentary format and mixes it with early 1940's entertainment radio. However, the overwhelming majority of the podcasts are true stories.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norway, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Portland, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conventions#Sneaker#Pinball Machines
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

National Margarita Day 2022: Where to Find the Top 10 Best Margaritas in Maine

February 22nd was National Margarita Day, which, personally I just assumed was Cinco De Mayo, but I'm all for an extra excuse to enjoy a margarita. Zippia.com even ranked all 50 states based on how much they love margaritas. I had assumed that states bordering Mexico would take the top spots and boy, I couldn't have been more wrong. Can you believe that Maine and New Hampshire took the top two spots?! We sure love our margaritas up here so we asked our listeners, where are the BEST margaritas in Maine? Here's what they came up with!
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

How Did a Piece of the Historic Berlin Wall End Up in Maine?

If you are walking around Portland's Old Port, you may stumble upon a historic landmark: a piece of the actual Berlin Wall!. Yup, right on Long Wharf close to Dimillo's Floating Restaurant rests a 6 by 10-foot piece of the Berlin Wall. For a little history, the Berlin Wall was a giant concrete barrier that divided Berlin between 1961 and 1989. It was almost 90 miles long and was built to prevent people from leaving East Berlin. The Wall symbolized the "Iron Curtain" that separated Western Democracy from Communism. The Cold War's epicenter was at the Berlin Wall. Hundreds of people were shot and killed trying to get over the wall. When East Germany started to allow citizens to finally cross into West Germany, the hammers and picks came out and the wall was torn down.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Hampshire Woman Alone Gets 1,000 Pound Tuna in Her Boat

Michelle Bancewicz Cicale from Seabrook, New Hampshire is making it a habit pulling in gigantic tunas. This time she did it alone!. Thanks to Kira Lew for an article back in October, we know that Michelle has been fishing most of her life and that she's only been tuna fishing since 2015. In 2019 she bought her own boat the FV No Limits. FV means fishing vessel. It's a perfectly named boat. This is Michelle getting a 1,000-pound tuna onto her boat. I get tired just bringing in the milk from the car.
SEABROOK, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Stay Overnight at Fort Knox in Maine for a Unique Ghost Hunting Experience

Fort Knox in the town of Prospect is the largest historic fort in the state of Maine. According to FortKnoxMaine.com, Fort Knox was established back in 1844 to protect the Penobscot River Valley. In the past, the area was involved in conflict with British Canada. Fort Knox is even where some members of the legendary 20th Maine were trained before defending Little Round Top in the Civil War.
PROSPECT, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy