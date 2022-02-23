There’s a Convention in Maine This Weekend for Sneaker Fans

If you are walking around Portland's Old Port, you may stumble upon a historic landmark: a piece of the actual Berlin Wall!. Yup, right on Long Wharf close to Dimillo's Floating Restaurant rests a 6 by 10-foot piece of the Berlin Wall. For a little history, the Berlin Wall was a giant concrete barrier that divided Berlin between 1961 and 1989. It was almost 90 miles long and was built to prevent people from leaving East Berlin. The Wall symbolized the "Iron Curtain" that separated Western Democracy from Communism. The Cold War's epicenter was at the Berlin Wall. Hundreds of people were shot and killed trying to get over the wall. When East Germany started to allow citizens to finally cross into West Germany, the hammers and picks came out and the wall was torn down.

