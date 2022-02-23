ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Inaction is not an option

Independent Record
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank you for publishing the article about the West’s megadrought. Summarizing a study, the article states, “The American West’s megadrought deepened so much last year that it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years and is a worst-case climate change...

Boston Globe

Option to dump wastewater is not an option

In 1958, Olga Owens Huckins wrote her friend Rachel Carson describing songbirds falling from the trees following aerial DDT spraying over Duxbury, prompting Carson to write The New Yorker serial that became the environmental classic “Silent Spring.” As a reader wrote to Carson: “Can anyone imagine anything so cheerless and dreary as a springtime without a robin’s song?”
DUXBURY, MA
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
Mic

Parkland families are calling out Biden for inaction on gun control

Four years after 17 people — the vast majority of them children — were shot and killed at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, President Biden is touting his accomplishments on gun reform, and urging Congress to do more to rein in America’s addiction to gun violence.
PARKLAND, FL
US News and World Report

Judge Who Served in Maine Courts for 40 Years to Go Inactive

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge in Maine is transitioning to inactive senior status after more than 40 years of serving in state and federal courts in the state. Judge Brock Hornby presided over his last proceeding in U.S. District Court in Portland on Thursday. He became a U.S. magistrate in Maine in 1982 and was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as a district court judge in 1990.
MAINE STATE
Independent Record

Vermont governor vetoes bill to close 'Charleston Loophole'

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill Tuesday designed to keep firearms out of hospitals and close the so-called “Charleston Loophole” to make it harder for people to purchase firearms when they are prohibited from doing so. In a veto message, the Republican governor said he was open...
VERMONT STATE
Independent Record

Bring back the old guard Republicans

Being a proud Democrat, but having voted outside my party over the years, I would like to thank former Gov. Racicot for his well-thought-out op-ed. Marc is one of the old guard Republicans. I didn't always agree with them, but I did have respect for them. His article gave me hope, there is still enough respectable Republicans to save the party from this insane, often bordering on criminal behavior that is now the Republican Party. The influences of Trump, QAnon, white supremacists have damaged not only the Republican Party but has done huge damage to our country and our democracy. Examples: Jan. 6, accusing electors and voting machine developers of stealing our election, then far-right Republicans forging election results and actually submitting falsified election results, refusing to testify before Congress. These behaviors are tearing our country apart, causing Third World violence in our country. I am hoping some of the old guard, Marc, George Bush, Bob Dole, so many more old guard Republicans will root out this infection in their party. Give us back the fiscal conservatives, family values party, you might not agree with them but you had to respect.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Independent Record

Unprecedented obscenity on display in Helena

I wrote to the governor regarding the obscenity on display on a lot of vehicles in this town. "Montana Code Annotated 2021. TITLE 45. CRIMES. CHAPTER 8. OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC ORDER. Part 2. Offensive, Indecent, and Inhumane Conduct" does not seem to require enforcement, even in a school zone. The answer I got did not deal with this issue at all. Instead, governor supported the Biden presidency on the economy. He didn't mention inflation, perhaps it is a figment of our imagination. In part, this is what he had to say.
HELENA, MT
Independent Record

Jack Ballard ends U.S. House campaign

Jack Ballard, a Democratic candidate for Eastern Montana's U.S. House District, has ended his campaign citing financial issues. In a press release Thursday, the Red Lodge author thanked supporters and said he would continue to influence politics through his writing. Funding was a challenge for Ballard who finished 2021 with $16,540 in cash on hand.
BILLINGS, MT
Outsider.com

USA Freedom Convoy Runs Into Challenges

According to some reports, the first wave of three American Freedom Convoys heading to D.C. on Wednesday may be fizzling out. Trucking company owner and protest organizer Bob Bolus led a few dozen pickup trucks and cars with his big rig. However, Jalopnik reported that Bolus got lost en route to Washington and may head home to Pennsylvania.
ADVOCACY
CNBC

Former Education Secretary under Obama calls on Biden to cancel student debt

John B. King, Jr., who served as education secretary under former President Obama, joins a number of other officials calling on Biden to cancel student debt. Last month, 80 House and Senate members wrote a letter to Biden urging his administration to act on forgiveness. John B. King, Jr., who...
POTUS
TheStreet

Biden Administration Suffers Crushing Defeat For Electric Vehicle Pledge

Finally, there will be no twists or last-minute changes. The play will be played as originally written, despite pressure and controversy. The United States Postal Service (USPS) has confirmed its deal with specialty vehicle manufacturer Oshkosh Corp (OSK) - Get Oshkosh Corp Report to finalize plans for between 50,000 and 165,000 gas-powered delivery vehicles.
U.S. POLITICS

