Inaction is not an option

Being a proud Democrat, but having voted outside my party over the years, I would like to thank former Gov. Racicot for his well-thought-out op-ed. Marc is one of the old guard Republicans. I didn't always agree with them, but I did have respect for them. His article gave me hope, there is still enough respectable Republicans to save the party from this insane, often bordering on criminal behavior that is now the Republican Party. The influences of Trump, QAnon, white supremacists have damaged not only the Republican Party but has done huge damage to our country and our democracy. Examples: Jan. 6, accusing electors and voting machine developers of stealing our election, then far-right Republicans forging election results and actually submitting falsified election results, refusing to testify before Congress. These behaviors are tearing our country apart, causing Third World violence in our country. I am hoping some of the old guard, Marc, George Bush, Bob Dole, so many more old guard Republicans will root out this infection in their party. Give us back the fiscal conservatives, family values party, you might not agree with them but you had to respect.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO