New White Hall, West Virginia, based golf shop gives customers a taste of the big leagues

- Sites commemorating Black history: 34 (12 with state significance, 2 with national significance)
- East Hall (Institute)
- Samuel Starks House (Charleston)
- Barnett Hospital and Nursing School (Huntington)
Samuel Starks House was the home of distinguished community leader Samuel Starks, the first Black librarian in the United States. Starks achieved recognition through his leadership position with the African American fraternity, Knights of Pythias. During his involvement with the organization, Starks and other members helped Black business owners and entrepreneurs purchase property in order to promote land ownership. Samuel Starks House, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was built in 1908 and had to be repaired and renovated after withstanding a severe fire in 1981.
